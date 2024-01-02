Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 2,747 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 1.6% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,486 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,207,000 after acquiring an additional 395,289 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

