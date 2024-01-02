Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 897 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

