Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,594,400 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 1,735,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,552,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of CRLBF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,608. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

