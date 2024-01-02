Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$7.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Crew Energy

Crew Energy Price Performance

Crew Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.52. The company had a trading volume of 139,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$698.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.68. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.13 and a 1-year high of C$6.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.62.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$70.32 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 44.36% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.7583333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total transaction of C$481,942.14. In related news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total transaction of C$481,942.14. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$463,505.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,155 shares of company stock worth $1,917,040. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.