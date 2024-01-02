Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.37

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 472719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Cricut Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.16.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cricut

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $11,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,586,303 shares in the company, valued at $118,200,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cricut news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $11,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,200,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,025,000 shares of company stock worth $30,075,400. 18.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after buying an additional 133,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,947,000 after buying an additional 176,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 426.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after buying an additional 2,467,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 128.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 510,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 441.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 708,834 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

