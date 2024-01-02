CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.29% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of CRSP traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.90. 2,268,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.