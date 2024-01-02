Critical Comparison: Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) & Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Free Report) and Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Arrival’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $24.69 million 0.07 $15.17 million ($11.19) -0.02 Arrival N/A N/A -$1.31 billion N/A N/A

Lightning eMotors has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

25.2% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Arrival shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lightning eMotors and Arrival, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 0 1 1 0 2.50 Arrival 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,500.61%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Arrival.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Arrival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors -221.51% -221.78% -69.89% Arrival N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrival has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Arrival on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, transit buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was formerly known as Arrival Group S.A. and changed its name to Arrival. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg. Arrival is a subsidiary of Kinetik S.à r.l.

