Critical Contrast: Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) & Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 1 4 0 2.50 Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 138.94%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Stellantis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 1.96 -$465.79 million N/A N/A Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Risk and Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats Stellantis on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.