Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in December

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,042,600 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 1,146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Trading Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:CRECF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 114,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,518. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.24.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Elements Lithium
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.