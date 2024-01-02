Critical Survey: Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) vs. Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oddity Tech and Kenvue, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57

Oddity Tech presently has a consensus target price of $48.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Kenvue has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Oddity Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80% Kenvue 10.08% 12.02% 6.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Oddity Tech and Kenvue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.3% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oddity Tech and Kenvue’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $324.52 million 8.11 $21.73 million N/A N/A Kenvue $15.55 billion 2.65 $2.09 billion N/A N/A

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech.

Summary

Kenvue beats Oddity Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

