Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Down 10.7% in December

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,900 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 975,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.2 days.

Shares of CROMF remained flat at $10.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

