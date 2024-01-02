CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 5,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $670.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrossFirst Bankshares

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $72,215.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,248 shares in the company, valued at $975,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 59,970 shares of company stock worth $628,594 over the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 220.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.