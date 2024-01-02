Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises about 2.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $21,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.90. 556,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

