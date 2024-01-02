Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lifted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.02. 521,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,933. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.