CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Lowered by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 1.8% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

CSX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,820,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,293,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

