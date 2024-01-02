CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 246.1 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $10.46 on Tuesday. 6,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

