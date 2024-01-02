CT UK High Income B Share (CHIB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.32 on February 2nd

CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT UK High Income B Share Price Performance
LON CHIB opened at GBX 85 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £26.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8,500.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.40. CT UK High Income B Share has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 93 ($1.18).
About CT UK High Income B Share
