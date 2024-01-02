CT UK High Income B Share (CHIB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.32 on February 2nd

CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT UK High Income B Share Price Performance

LON CHIB opened at GBX 85 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £26.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8,500.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.40. CT UK High Income B Share has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 93 ($1.18).

About CT UK High Income B Share

See Also

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

