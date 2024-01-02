CT UK High Income (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

CT UK High Income (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT UK High Income Stock Up 0.9 %

CHI stock opened at GBX 87.80 ($1.12) on Tuesday. CT UK High Income has a one year low of GBX 71 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 89 ($1.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £73.15 million, a PE ratio of -8,700.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.42.

Insider Transactions at CT UK High Income

In other news, insider Angus Pottinger bought 4,747 shares of CT UK High Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £3,987.48 ($5,077.65). Company insiders own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About CT UK High Income

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

