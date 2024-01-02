CTPartners Executive Search Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTPR) Short Interest Update

CTPartners Executive Search Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTPR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTPartners Executive Search Stock Performance

CTPartners Executive Search has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About CTPartners Executive Search

CTPartners Executive Search Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retained executive search services worldwide. It facilitates the recruitment and hiring of C-level executives, such as chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief legal officers, chief marketing officers, and chief human resource officers, as well as other senior executives and board members.

