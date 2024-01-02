CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.

CubeSmart stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

