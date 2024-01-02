CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Up 8.1% in December

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CVSI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 550,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,114. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. CV Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

