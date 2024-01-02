CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

