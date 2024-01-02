Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.82

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.82 and last traded at $85.72, with a volume of 1227781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CYTK. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,544,725. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after buying an additional 472,595 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 206,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,323,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

