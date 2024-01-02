D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.9 %

DHI stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,661. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $154.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

