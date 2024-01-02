Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 46,244 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1,224.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,244 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

