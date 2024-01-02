Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

