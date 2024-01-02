Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Humana by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Humana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Humana by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $457.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.24. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

