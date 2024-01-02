Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $931,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

CHTR stock opened at $388.68 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.02 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $396.28 and its 200 day moving average is $405.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.95.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

