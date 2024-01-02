Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 1,106 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Realty Income Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of O stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

