Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 7,358 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 270.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 55,451 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:SHYD opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

