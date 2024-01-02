Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 8,053 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.18% of Aehr Test Systems worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,376,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 700 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,516,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEHR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of AEHR opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $764.06 million, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.91. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 24.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.