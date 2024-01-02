Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

WHR opened at $121.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

