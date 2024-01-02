Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,099 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $385.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $387.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

