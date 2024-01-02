Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,874 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

