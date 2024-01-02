Dakota Wealth Management Sells 279 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 184,657 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $148.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.54.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

