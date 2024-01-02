Dakota Wealth Management Sells 5,746 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $191.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.16 and its 200 day moving average is $181.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

