Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after purchasing an additional 389,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

