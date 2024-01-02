Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.18) to GBX 2,950 ($37.57) in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

DEO stock opened at $145.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.47. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

