Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Danaher were worth $305,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.06. The company had a trading volume of 323,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,770. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.88 and its 200 day moving average is $232.82. The company has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.