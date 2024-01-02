Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.72. 1,185,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,770. The company has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.