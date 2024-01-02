Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 378,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $49.90. 205,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.