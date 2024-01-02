Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Trading Up 0.2 %
Dassault Aviation société anonyme stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.00. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 1-year low of $154.71 and a 1-year high of $211.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.70.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile
