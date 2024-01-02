Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.59. 90,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 611,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $27,838.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,068 shares in the company, valued at $758,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,348.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,656 shares of company stock valued at $332,425. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,090,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 716,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 569,958 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 737.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 544,995 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.