Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Decisionpoint Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.23% of Decisionpoint Systems worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Decisionpoint Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DPSI stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.75. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Equities analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.