Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $201,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $665.06. The stock had a trading volume of 88,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,379. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $646.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.14. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $382.56 and a 52 week high of $723.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.54.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

