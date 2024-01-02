Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Shares Down 4.4%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLYGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25. 31,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 22,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Delek Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Delek Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $820.61 million during the quarter.

Delek Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.