Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Shares Down 4.4%

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25. 31,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 22,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
Delek Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.
Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Delek Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $820.61 million during the quarter.
Delek Group Company Profile
Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.
