Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,760,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 15,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $40.23. 8,624,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,049,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

