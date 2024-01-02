Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY) Shares Down 13.3%

Shares of Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY – Get Free Report) were down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 51,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,087% from the average daily volume of 4,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39.
About Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY)
Desarrolladora Homex, SAB. de C.V. (Homex) is a vertically integrated home development company. The Company is engaged in the development, construction and sale of entry-level housing in Mexico. The Company is engaged in the development, construction and sale of middle-income housing in Mexico. Homex operates in Mexico.
