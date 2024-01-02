Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to Hold

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $146.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.04.

Shares of EL opened at $146.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.51.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

