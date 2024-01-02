Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Shares Up 0.2%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €29.60 ($32.53) and last traded at €29.35 ($32.25). 6,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.30 ($32.20).

Deutsche Beteiligungs Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $551.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.